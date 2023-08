Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for Megan Thee Stallion shooting Tory Lanez was found guilty last December of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020 as they left a party at the home of celebrity Kylie Jenner. The trial divided the hip-hop community.

Law Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for Megan Thee Stallion shooting Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for Megan Thee Stallion shooting Listen · 2:33 2:33 Tory Lanez was found guilty last December of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020 as they left a party at the home of celebrity Kylie Jenner. The trial divided the hip-hop community. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor