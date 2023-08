Soccer champion Brandi Chastain assesses the U.S. team and what's ahead for them NPR's A Martinez asks 1999 World Cup champion Brandi Chastain why the U.S. Women's National Team underperformed this year, and what's next for women's soccer in America.

Sports Soccer champion Brandi Chastain assesses the U.S. team and what's ahead for them Soccer champion Brandi Chastain assesses the U.S. team and what's ahead for them Listen · 4:12 4:12 NPR's A Martinez asks 1999 World Cup champion Brandi Chastain why the U.S. Women's National Team underperformed this year, and what's next for women's soccer in America. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor