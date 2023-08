Ohio voters resoundingly rejected a proposed change to the state's constitution The measure, subject of a special election on Tuesday, would have made it harder to pass amendments. It was seen an an attempt by state GOP lawmakers to thwart an upcoming abortion amendment.

