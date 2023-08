Rep. Jim Himes offers a counterpoint to the American consensus on China NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Democrat Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut about his take on U.S.-China relations, and why the current rhetoric might be dangerous.

Politics Rep. Jim Himes offers a counterpoint to the American consensus on China Rep. Jim Himes offers a counterpoint to the American consensus on China Listen · 6:25 6:25 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Democrat Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut about his take on U.S.-China relations, and why the current rhetoric might be dangerous. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor