Should there be an age limit to hold elected office? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to S. Jay Olshansky, professor of public health, who has studied the longevity of every U.S. president.

Politics Should there be an age limit to hold elected office? Should there be an age limit to hold elected office? Listen · 4:05 4:05 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to S. Jay Olshansky, professor of public health, who has studied the longevity of every U.S. president. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor