MeShell Ndegeocello shows off her range and experience on 'Omnichord' Ndegeocello has combined soul, funk, pop, hip-hop and jazz to create a unique body of work over the course of her more than 30-year career. Now in her 50s, her latest album is The Omnichord Real Book.

