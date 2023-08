UN Security Council meets about the ongoing power struggle in Sudan The United Nations Security Council meets on Sudan, as a deadly power struggle in the capital continues. More than 4 million people have been uprooted in the conflict, which began in April.

The United Nations Security Council meets on Sudan, as a deadly power struggle in the capital continues. More than 4 million people have been uprooted in the conflict, which began in April.