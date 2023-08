Ian Fishback, who blew the whistle on torture by the U.S. military, was laid to rest Ian Fishback was laid to rest Tuesday after having died in 2021. He was named one of Time magazine's most influential people in 2005 for blowing the whistle on torture by the U.S. military.

National Ian Fishback, who blew the whistle on torture by the U.S. military, was laid to rest Ian Fishback, who blew the whistle on torture by the U.S. military, was laid to rest Listen · 3:04 3:04 Ian Fishback was laid to rest Tuesday after having died in 2021. He was named one of Time magazine's most influential people in 2005 for blowing the whistle on torture by the U.S. military. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor