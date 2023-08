How 'Yo! MTV Raps' helped mainstream hip hop The MTV show Yo! MTV Raps helped bring hip-hop into mainstream American culture in the 1980s and was made by a scrappy team in the face of a skeptical corporate network.

Music How 'Yo! MTV Raps' helped mainstream hip hop How 'Yo! MTV Raps' helped mainstream hip hop Listen · 8:17 8:17 The MTV show Yo! MTV Raps helped bring hip-hop into mainstream American culture in the 1980s and was made by a scrappy team in the face of a skeptical corporate network. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor