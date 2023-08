China-Philippines tensions rise over water cannon incident in South China Sea A Chinese Coast Guard ship fired a water cannon at a Philippine boat trying to resupply a military outpost on a disputed reef. The incident has heightened tension in a region already on edge.

Asia China-Philippines tensions rise over water cannon incident in South China Sea China-Philippines tensions rise over water cannon incident in South China Sea Listen · 3:32 3:32 A Chinese Coast Guard ship fired a water cannon at a Philippine boat trying to resupply a military outpost on a disputed reef. The incident has heightened tension in a region already on edge. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor