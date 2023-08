China is dealing with deflation. Falling prices could be a sign of economic trouble NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Zoe Liu, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about the risks to individuals and the global economy from falling consumer prices in China.

Asia China is dealing with deflation. Falling prices could be a sign of economic trouble China is dealing with deflation. Falling prices could be a sign of economic trouble Listen · 4:46 4:46 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Zoe Liu, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about the risks to individuals and the global economy from falling consumer prices in China. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor