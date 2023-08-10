As Hip-Hop turns 50, what better place to celebrate than a New York City subway?

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. It's the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and what better place to celebrate than a New York City subway? The Metropolitan Transit Authority is issuing limited-edition metro cards with photos of famous New York rappers like LL Cool J and Pop Smoke. They'll be available at a handful of stations in Queens and Brooklyn while supplies last. So if you're an MTA commuter, hurry to get yours. Just don't run on the platform.

