As Hip-Hop turns 50, what better place to celebrate than a New York City subway? The Metropolitan Transit Authority is issuing limited edition MetroCards with photos of famous New York rappers such as LL Cool J. They'll be available at a handful of stations in Queens and Brooklyn.

