Ozempic, Wegovy maker lobbies Congress to get Medicare to cover its weight loss drugs New drugs used for weight loss may also reduce risks of heart attacks. A pharmaceutical giant wants Medicare to cover the drugs, but a federal ban prevents Medicare from covering weight loss drugs.

