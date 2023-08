Robbie Robertson, guitarist for The Band and Bob Dylan, dies at 80 Robbie Robertson's songwriting credits include: "The Weight," "Up On Cripple Creek" and the "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" — a song narrated from the perspective of Confederate soldiers.

Music News Robbie Robertson, guitarist for The Band and Bob Dylan, dies at 80 Robbie Robertson, guitarist for The Band and Bob Dylan, dies at 80 Listen · 2:05 2:05 Robbie Robertson's songwriting credits include: "The Weight," "Up On Cripple Creek" and the "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" — a song narrated from the perspective of Confederate soldiers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor