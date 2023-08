Inflation has been falling over the last 12 months. July data ended the streak The Labor Department's new cost of living report showed an uptick in inflation last month — for the first time in a year. The 3.2% jump in consumer prices was within expectations.

Business Inflation has been falling over the last 12 months. July data ended the streak Inflation has been falling over the last 12 months. July data ended the streak Listen · 3:55 3:55 The Labor Department's new cost of living report showed an uptick in inflation last month — for the first time in a year. The 3.2% jump in consumer prices was within expectations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor