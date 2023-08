A presidential candidate in Ecuador is shot and killed at a campaign event NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Samantha Schmidt of The Washington Post about Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was assassinated following his campaign event Wednesday.

