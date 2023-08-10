All Rap is Local: The Playlist
Jackie Lay & Connie Hanzhang Jin/NPR
Stream the playlist via Spotify or YouTube.
As it celebrates its 50th birthday, hip-hop is a global phenomenon. But to map the music's true impact, you have to look closer. Here's a playlist guide to rap history, charted across more than a dozen cities.
