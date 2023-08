This week in science: Sneaky fish, shouting into space and waves getting taller NPR's Juana Summers talks with Regina Barber and Berly McCoy of the Short Wave podcast about stealthy fish, a recent communication hiccup with Voyager 2 and why waves are getting taller in California.

