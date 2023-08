Indie sci-fi films 'The Pod Generation' and 'Jules' are grounded and intimate Science fiction often goes epic, but this week brings low-budget, low-key, indie sci-fi: The Pod Generation, which re-imagines pregnancy and Jules, about the alien sitting on Ben Kingsley's sofa.

