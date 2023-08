An update on Maui's wildfire disaster from Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono about the wildfires on the island of Maui. President Biden approved a major disaster declaration, making funds available to those effected.

National An update on Maui's wildfire disaster from Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono An update on Maui's wildfire disaster from Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono Listen · 6:26 6:26 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono about the wildfires on the island of Maui. President Biden approved a major disaster declaration, making funds available to those effected. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor