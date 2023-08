July prices give hope the economy may come under control without going into recession Gas and groceries got more expensive in July, but the price of most other goods was down. The Federal Reserve may be able to bring inflation under control without tipping the economy into recession.

Economy July prices give hope the economy may come under control without going into recession Gas and groceries got more expensive in July, but the price of most other goods was down. The Federal Reserve may be able to bring inflation under control without tipping the economy into recession.