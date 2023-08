Sixto Rodriguez, singer-songwriter of 'Searching for Sugar Man' doc, is dead at 81 Sixto Rodriguez, the musician whose story was documented in the film Searching for Sugar Man, has died at 81. He had minor success in the U.S., but was surprised to learn his music was a hit abroad.

