The 1A Record Club Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip-Hop
It's hard to remember a time where hip-hop wasn't a mainstay of American music.
Nowadays, hip-hop is many things – unapologetic, lyrical, rhythmic, and above all, ubiquitous.
Since its nebulous "creation" at a party in the Bronx in 1973, hip-hop has become one of the world's most popular genres and cultural expressions.
In the decades since rappers like Kurtis Blow and Run DMC topped the charts, hip-hop has evolved drastically. It's given way to various subgenres – like gangsta rap and drill – and provided the means for talented emcees to be heard around the world.
But hip-hop doesn't exist without its controversy. The genre has been seen by many since its inception as a tool to further misogyny, violence and capitalist exploitation.
What does the origin story of hip-hop tell us about its power as an art form? What might the future of hip-hop look like?
