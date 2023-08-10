Accessibility links
The 1A Record Club Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip-Hop Hip-hop is many things – unapologetic, lyrical, rhythmic, and above all, ubiquitous.

Since its nebulous "creation" at a party in the Bronx in 1973, hip-hop has become one of the world's most popular genres and cultural expressions.

It's also evolved drastically. It's given way to various subgenres – like gangsta rap and drill – and provided the means for talented emcees to be heard around the world.

But hip-hop doesn't exist without its controversy. The genre has been seen by many since its inception as a tool to further misogyny, violence and capitalist exploitation.

We celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th birthday by discussing the history of the genre and what its future could look like.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

The 1A Record Club Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

The 1A Record Club Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

Listen · 34:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1193337761/1193350578" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Gordon Cowie on Unsplash Gordon Cowie on Unsplash hide caption

toggle caption
Gordon Cowie on Unsplash

Gordon Cowie on Unsplash

Gordon Cowie on Unsplash

It's hard to remember a time where hip-hop wasn't a mainstay of American music.

Nowadays, hip-hop is many things – unapologetic, lyrical, rhythmic, and above all, ubiquitous.

Since its nebulous "creation" at a party in the Bronx in 1973, hip-hop has become one of the world's most popular genres and cultural expressions.

Enlarge this image

The party flyer for Clive Campbell's, better known as DJ Kool Herc, Back to School Jam that is credited with birthing modern hip-hop. tumblr hide caption

toggle caption
tumblr

The party flyer for Clive Campbell's, better known as DJ Kool Herc, Back to School Jam that is credited with birthing modern hip-hop.

tumblr

In the decades since rappers like Kurtis Blow and Run DMC topped the charts, hip-hop has evolved drastically. It's given way to various subgenres – like gangsta rap and drill – and provided the means for talented emcees to be heard around the world.

But hip-hop doesn't exist without its controversy. The genre has been seen by many since its inception as a tool to further misogyny, violence and capitalist exploitation.

What does the origin story of hip-hop tell us about its power as an art form? What might the future of hip-hop look like?

While you're here, we've compiled a playlist of 1A's hip-hop favorites.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.