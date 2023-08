Parents in Florida must OK a teacher calling their child by a nickname A new law in Florida prohibits teachers from using a name that's not on a child's birth certificate without parental consent. Parents have to give consent even for teachers to use nicknames.

A new law in Florida prohibits teachers from using a name that's not on a child's birth certificate without parental consent. Parents have to give consent even for teachers to use nicknames.