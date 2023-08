As hip-hop turns 50, reflecting on the role Latin artists played Friday marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. African-Americans created the art form, but Latinos played a historic role in the birth and evolution of hip-hop.

Music News As hip-hop turns 50, reflecting on the role Latin artists played As hip-hop turns 50, reflecting on the role Latin artists played Listen · 6:59 6:59 Friday marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. African-Americans created the art form, but Latinos played a historic role in the birth and evolution of hip-hop. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor