U.S.-Iran deal paved a way for 5 Americans to be freed from detention in Tehran NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to attorney Jared Genser about one of the five Americans freed from a Tehran prison and is now under house arrest, following a new U.S.-Iran deal.

