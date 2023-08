As tensions mount, Poland plans to deploy troops to its border with Belarus Poland is planning to send ten thousand troops to its border with Belarus to counter what the government sees as a security threat from Russia's ally, and host to Wagner militia fighters.

Europe As tensions mount, Poland plans to deploy troops to its border with Belarus As tensions mount, Poland plans to deploy troops to its border with Belarus Audio will be available later today. Poland is planning to send ten thousand troops to its border with Belarus to counter what the government sees as a security threat from Russia's ally, and host to Wagner militia fighters.