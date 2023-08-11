Why aren't there more union stories onscreen?

Enlarge this image David McNew/Getty Images David McNew/Getty Images

In this conversation from March, Brittany Luse is joined by Chicago Tribune TV and film critic Nina Metz to chat about why there are so many shows and movies about rich jerks — Succession, White Lotus and Billions, to name a few — and why we're experiencing a dearth of stories about workers.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain. Engineering support came from Joby Tanseco. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Additional support came from Alexis Williams and Corey Antonio Rose. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.