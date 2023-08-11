The News Roundup For August 11, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption -/AFP via Getty Images -/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden is keeping his monument streak going, this time selecting more than 404,000 hectares of land near the Grand Canyon for protection. The move is welcome news for activists and members of Indigenous nations in the area.

Voters in Ohio struck down a proposal to make modifying the state's Constitution more difficult. The decision comes in response to the Republican-controlled state legislature attempting to restrict abortion access.

In an ironic twist, Zoom, the video conferencing giant, is ordering its workers to return to the office. So is the federal government.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials were in Niger this week to attempt facilitating talks between supporters of the captive president and leaders of coup. They were not been allowed to see or speak with President Mohamed Bazoum.

In Pakistan, the country's former prime minister, Imran Khan, was sentenced to prison in a corruption case. He was also banned from politics for five years.

And the Biden administration has crafted new regulations on how American businesses can invest in Chinese enterprises.

Huff Post's Arthur Delaney Bloomberg News' Wendy Benjaminson and The Washington Post's Robert Costa join 1A Guest Host Niala Boodhoo for the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Later on for the Global Edition of the News Roundup, The Economist's David Rennie, The New Statesman's Emily Tamkin, and Journalist-in-Residence at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service Elise Labott join the panel.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.