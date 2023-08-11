Getting lit for Hip-Hop's 50th birthday

On August 11 1973 Hip-Hop was born at a house party in the Bronx. Fifty years later the genre has been reshaped in the image of cities and regions around the world. Brittany Luse and NPR Music's Sheldon Pierce take a tour of those regions and look at where hip-hop might go in the next fifty years.



Plus, Brittany is joined by KQED's Pendarvis Harshaw to do a deep dive into a hip-hop scene from the Bay area known as Hyphy. It was loud. It was silly. But underneath all that partying, the hyphy movement also helped a community grieve.



To see more of Pendarvis Harshaw's coverage you can check out KQED's year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history. To dig into NPR's series on the regional sounds of hip hop, you can check out All Rap is Local.