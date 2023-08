Wildfires continue in Maui: Thousands of displaced people will need housing Hawaii's Gov. Josh Green says thousands of displaced people will need to be housed as firefighters continue to put out fires on Maui. The death toll stands at 55 and is expected to rise.

Listen · 4:20