The political atmosphere of this year's state fair in Iowa The Iowa State Fair is all about fun, food and frivolity. But every four years, it's also all about politics. Amid the tumultuous political environment, the fair takes a different tone in 2024.

Elections The political atmosphere of this year's state fair in Iowa The political atmosphere of this year's state fair in Iowa Listen · 4:08 4:08 The Iowa State Fair is all about fun, food and frivolity. But every four years, it's also all about politics. Amid the tumultuous political environment, the fair takes a different tone in 2024. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor