How Nicki Minaj took hip hop by storm in 2010 Nicki Minaj spent years hustling in the rap world before she even put out an album. Then in 2010, it all came together with a celebrated guest verse and a debut album that took hip hop by storm.

Music How Nicki Minaj took hip hop by storm in 2010 How Nicki Minaj took hip hop by storm in 2010 Audio will be available later today. Nicki Minaj spent years hustling in the rap world before she even put out an album. Then in 2010, it all came together with a celebrated guest verse and a debut album that took hip hop by storm. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor