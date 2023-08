Australia has 'Matilda Mania' as the team goes on to Women's World Cup quarter-finals Australians are smashing viewing records as they watch their team, The Matildas, advance in the Women's World Cup. But for some women, it's a bittersweet moment.

Sports Australia has 'Matilda Mania' as the team goes on to Women's World Cup quarter-finals Australia has 'Matilda Mania' as the team goes on to Women's World Cup quarter-finals Listen · 3:35 3:35 Australians are smashing viewing records as they watch their team, The Matildas, advance in the Women's World Cup. But for some women, it's a bittersweet moment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor