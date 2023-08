Authorities are looking into the assassination of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate NPR's Scott Simon speaks with political analyst Arianna Tanca about Fernando Villavicencio, the anti-corruption candidate for president of Ecuador who was assassinated this week.

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with political analyst Arianna Tanca about Fernando Villavicencio, the anti-corruption candidate for president of Ecuador who was assassinated this week.