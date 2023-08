Driverless cars can now operate like taxis in San Francisco, raising safety concerns In a controversial decision, California state officials voted this week to allow certain driverless cars to operate like taxis in San Francisco.

Technology Driverless cars can now operate like taxis in San Francisco, raising safety concerns Driverless cars can now operate like taxis in San Francisco, raising safety concerns Listen · 3:47 3:47 In a controversial decision, California state officials voted this week to allow certain driverless cars to operate like taxis in San Francisco. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor