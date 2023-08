Saturday Sports: Women's World Cup; Phil Mickelson's gambling; Caitlin Clark sculpture NPR's Scott Simon talks to Michele Steele of ESPN about the Women's World Cup, Phil Mickelson's gambling, and college basketball star Caitlin Clark getting a butter sculpture at the Iowa State Fair.

Sports Saturday Sports: Women's World Cup; Phil Mickelson's gambling; Caitlin Clark sculpture Saturday Sports: Women's World Cup; Phil Mickelson's gambling; Caitlin Clark sculpture Listen · 4:35 4:35 NPR's Scott Simon talks to Michele Steele of ESPN about the Women's World Cup, Phil Mickelson's gambling, and college basketball star Caitlin Clark getting a butter sculpture at the Iowa State Fair. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor