Remembering Sixto Rodriguez, South Africa's surprise superstar A remembrance of musician Sixto Rodriguez. The singer-songwriter was catapulted to stardom, late in life, with the documentary, "Searching for Sugar Man."

Obituaries Remembering Sixto Rodriguez, South Africa's surprise superstar Remembering Sixto Rodriguez, South Africa's surprise superstar Audio will be available later today. A remembrance of musician Sixto Rodriguez. The singer-songwriter was catapulted to stardom, late in life, with the documentary, "Searching for Sugar Man." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor