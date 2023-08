People are mobilizing to help Maui fire survivors Hawaii officials are mobilizing food and supplies for residents who spent days without power after massive fires devastated parts of Maui. Volunteers around the island are also chipping in.

National People are mobilizing to help Maui fire survivors People are mobilizing to help Maui fire survivors Listen · 3:41 3:41 Hawaii officials are mobilizing food and supplies for residents who spent days without power after massive fires devastated parts of Maui. Volunteers around the island are also chipping in. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor