Russia launches its first lunar probe in nearly 50 years Russia has launched a lunar probe for the first time in nearly 50 years, with the goal of making the first uncrewed landing at the moon's south pole.

Space Russia launches its first lunar probe in nearly 50 years Russia launches its first lunar probe in nearly 50 years Listen · 3:33 3:33 Russia has launched a lunar probe for the first time in nearly 50 years, with the goal of making the first uncrewed landing at the moon's south pole. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor