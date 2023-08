Encore: We meet female soccer players in Ukraine who are training during wartime Many of the players on a Ukrainian professional women's soccer team have experienced the hardships of war, but they're still watching the Women's World Cup and cheering on their favorite players.

Sports Encore: We meet female soccer players in Ukraine who are training during wartime Encore: We meet female soccer players in Ukraine who are training during wartime Listen · 4:34 4:34 Many of the players on a Ukrainian professional women's soccer team have experienced the hardships of war, but they're still watching the Women's World Cup and cheering on their favorite players. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor