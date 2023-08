Encore: Pub-goers are skeptical of U.K. government decision to cut the tax on pints With high inflation, it feels like everything in the U.K. is more expensive — except beer. The government has begun taxing alcohol by strength rather than volume. So ale and prosecco are cheaper.

Encore: Pub-goers are skeptical of U.K. government decision to cut the tax on pints

With high inflation, it feels like everything in the U.K. is more expensive — except beer. The government has begun taxing alcohol by strength rather than volume. So ale and prosecco are cheaper.