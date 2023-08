When temperatures climb, an ice-cold Sicilian classic comes to the rescue in Italy A small beach community in southern Sicily is dealing with the scorching heat this summer as Sicilians have for generations: they start their day with a sweet, refreshing, ice-cold dish.

Food When temperatures climb, an ice-cold Sicilian classic comes to the rescue in Italy When temperatures climb, an ice-cold Sicilian classic comes to the rescue in Italy Listen · 4:42 4:42 A small beach community in southern Sicily is dealing with the scorching heat this summer as Sicilians have for generations: they start their day with a sweet, refreshing, ice-cold dish. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor