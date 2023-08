Will Trump's court appearances interfere with his campaign plans for 2024? Former Pres. Donald Trump faces the prospect of multiple trials as he campaigns for office. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks former federal prosecutor Daniel Richman whether Trump needs to attend them.

Law Will Trump's court appearances interfere with his campaign plans for 2024? Will Trump's court appearances interfere with his campaign plans for 2024? Listen · 4:28 4:28 Former Pres. Donald Trump faces the prospect of multiple trials as he campaigns for office. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks former federal prosecutor Daniel Richman whether Trump needs to attend them.