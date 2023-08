Miami has a wild peacock problem. One vet says peacock vasectomies are helping Wild peacocks are running amok in Pinecrest, Fla. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with veterinarian Don Harris about his approach to controlling their population.

Animals Miami has a wild peacock problem. One vet says peacock vasectomies are helping Miami has a wild peacock problem. One vet says peacock vasectomies are helping Listen · 3:48 3:48 Wild peacocks are running amok in Pinecrest, Fla. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with veterinarian Don Harris about his approach to controlling their population. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor