The images from Maui are devastating. What made these wildfires so damaging? NPR's Leila Fadel talk to Elizabeth Pickett, co-executive director of Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, about the wildfires in Maui being the deadliest the U.S. has seen in a hundred years.

National The images from Maui are devastating. What made these wildfires so damaging? The images from Maui are devastating. What made these wildfires so damaging? Listen · 4:41 4:41 NPR's Leila Fadel talk to Elizabeth Pickett, co-executive director of Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, about the wildfires in Maui being the deadliest the U.S. has seen in a hundred years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor