Frozen custard shop near Detroit finds success and is expanding A custard shop near Detroit has survived COVID and multiple car collisions into its building to expand into new locations, and develop an enthusiastic following on Instagram.

National Frozen custard shop near Detroit finds success and is expanding Frozen custard shop near Detroit finds success and is expanding Listen · 2:37 2:37 A custard shop near Detroit has survived COVID and multiple car collisions into its building to expand into new locations, and develop an enthusiastic following on Instagram. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor