Silicon Valley's new product: Eyeball-scanning silver orbs to confirm you're human Hundreds of people around the world lined up to have their eyeballs scanned by a tech startup that says it wants to authenticate humans in the age of AI.

Business Silicon Valley's new product: Eyeball-scanning silver orbs to confirm you're human Hundreds of people around the world lined up to have their eyeballs scanned by a tech startup that says it wants to authenticate humans in the age of AI. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor