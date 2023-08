Police raid of a Kansas newsroom raises alarms about violations of press freedom Police in Marion, Kansas, conducted a raid on a local newspaper Friday — seizing computers, cell phones, and other material.

National Police raid of a Kansas newsroom raises alarms about violations of press freedom Police raid of a Kansas newsroom raises alarms about violations of press freedom Audio will be available later today. Police in Marion, Kansas, conducted a raid on a local newspaper Friday — seizing computers, cell phones, and other material. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor